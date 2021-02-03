Wawa Public Library – February 3

Following the announcement of the extension of a province-wide shutdown, the Wawa Public Library will remain closed until January 25th, 2021. This follows new provincial orders received on January 7th, 2021. Library Board meetings have been canceled until further notice, and the After School Program is suspended until further notice. We will be available for Curbside pickup throughout the shutdown.

New books on the 7-Day Shelf are; “Daylight” by David Baldacci, “Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron, “Hidden in Plain Sight” by Jeffrey Archer and “No Time Like the Future” by Michael J. Fox. Place a hold on these today by accessing the online catalogue at wawa.olsn.ca or call us at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “The Pearl That Broke its Shell”. (From book jacket) In Kabul, 2007, with a drug-addicted father and no brothers, Rahima and her sisters can only sporadically attend school, and can rarely leave the house. Their only hope lies in the ancient custom of bacha posh, which allows young Rahima to dress and be treated as a boy until she is of marriageable age. As a son, she can attend school, go to the market, and chaperone her older sisters.

But Rahima is not the first in her family to adopt this unusual custom. A century earlier, her great-aunt, Shekiba, left orphaned by an epidemic, saved herself and built a new life the same way.

Crisscrossing in time, The Pearl the Broke Its Shell interweaves the tales of these two women separated by a century who share similar destinies. But what will happen once Rahima is of marriageable age? Will Shekiba always live as a man? And if Rahima cannot adapt to life as a bride, how will she survive?

We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! All you need is your library card. Let us know if you would like to add a magazine to your Curbside pickup!

We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.