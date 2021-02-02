Horwath rotates legislative responsibilities

In addition to creating new critic responsibilities, Official Opposition leader Andrea Horwath has shuffled legislative responsibilities within her team.

“Everyday families deserve a government that gives them hope by going all-in on stopping the spread, and they deserve a government that gives them the help they need to make it to the other side of this horrific pandemic,” said Horwath. “It was with that in mind that I asked my amazing team of NDP MPPs to take on new and expanded critic responsibilities, and today, I’m also asking members of our team to take on new roles within the legislature.

“We’re going to be constructive. We’re going to be productive. We’re going to make sure the legislature is focused on helping people. And when Doug Ford tries to hurt people with cuts, we’re going to do everything in our power to stop him.”

Key members of Horwath’s legislative team include:

House Leader: Peggy Sattler (London West)

Deputy House Leader: Gurratan Singh (Brampton East)

Caucus Chair: Catherine Fife (Waterloo)

Chief Whip: John Vanthof (Timiskaming–Cochrane)

Deputy Whip: Michael Mantha (Algoma–Manitoulin)

Deputy Whip: Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain)

“I’m so thankful to these folks for stepping up and taking on the extra work in these critical roles,” said Horwath. “I’m also incredibly grateful to the mentors who have excelled in these roles and are now helping others get up to speed quickly, including our incredibly knowledgeable and capable outgoing House Leader Gilles Bisson; outgoing caucus Chair Mike Mantha, who has done a wonderful job; and outgoing Chief Whip Teresa Armstrong, who has been a phenomenal team organizer.