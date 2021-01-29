Off-Peak Rate to remain in force until February 9th

The Ontario government is continuing to hold electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 9, 2021. This lower rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher, that’s why we are extending the off-peak electricity rate to provide households, small businesses and farms with stable and predictable electricity bills when they need it most,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “We thank Ontarians for following the provincial Stay-at-Home Order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The off-peak rate came into effect January 1, 2021 for a 28-day period, providing families, farms and small businesses with immediate electricity rate relief. The government is now extending this rate relief for an additional 12 days, for a total of 40 days. The off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility.

“We thank the Ontario Energy Board and local distribution companies across the province for implementing this extended emergency rate relief and supporting Ontarians as they work and learn from home,” said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy.