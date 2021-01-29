New Superintendent of Business and Finance appointed at the CSC Nouvelon

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Maryse Barrette as Superintendent of Business and Finance. Ms. Barrette brings her educational training, administrative management and relevant experience in this field to the position, which she will take up on March 1, 2021.

Maryse Barrette began her career at the CSC Nouvelon in 1999 as an accountant before fulfilling the position of Director of Finance and Purchasing in 2003. In this latter position, she was responsible for budget forecasts as well as financial components such as payroll, accounting and purchasing. Additionally, she oversaw the Board’s management and financing process. Before joining the CSC Nouvelon, Ms. Barrette previously worked as senior auditor at KPMG.

Ms. Barrette can draw on broad expertise that will be highly useful in her new role. Thanks to her knowledge of the educational environment and our School Board priorities, she will occupy a strategic leadership position within the CSC Nouvelon. Responsible for the planning and supervision of various administrative services, Ms. Barrette will contribute to the efficient and sound management of the Board.

“Maryse has displayed great leadership in the financial sector at the CSC Nouvelon,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon. “An experienced manager, Ms. Barrette stands out for her excellent understanding of how French language school boards operate. With over 17 years of experience in school planning, Maryse will play a leading role in our strategic planning and in the overall functioning of our School Board.”