APH – 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#156 – #162)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 7 (seven) new cases of COVID-19. Five are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and two are from Central and East Algoma. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #156 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #157 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #158 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #159 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #160 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #161 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #162 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?

(since August 2020 –

Algoma’s second wave) Central & East Algoma Yes (25) Yes Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (134) Yes Updated: January 29, 2021 3:30 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie