APH – 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#156 – #162)

Jan 5, 2021 at 19:30
Algoma Public Health is reporting 7 (seven) new cases of COVID-19. Five are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and two are from Central and East Algoma. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #156
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #157
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #158
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #159
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #160
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #161
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
|Case #162
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 25, 2021
Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (25)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (134)
|Yes
|Updated: January 29, 2021 3:30 p.m.
Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
