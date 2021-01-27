Morning News – January 27th

Weather:

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to some northeastern health units. Yesterday, January 25th, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Timiskaming Health Unit, and the Porcupine Health Unit have received vaccines. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is expecting in the coming weeks. There has not been a date announced for Algoma Public Health, but it is being reported that SAH expects that in a week or so, the Moderna vaccine will be available in the Soo.

Algoma University had developed a plan for a new School of Computer Science and Technology, and received notification yesterday that funding through FedNor will make that a reality. AU will expand its labs and increase programming and research to create a state-of-the-art facility for bachelor’s and master degree programming and is expected to be in place for September 2021.

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.3 million to McMaster University and the University of Toronto through the Ontario Together Fund to carry out research, development, and testing of the next generation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Ontario is investing $1,122,000 in the University of Toronto to support its Dalla Lana School of Public Health’s testing facility as it ramps up filtration efficiency testing of N95, surgical and procedure masks to ensure that they meet Health Canada Personal Protective Equipment requirements. The province is also investing $1,212,000 in McMaster University to accelerate the work at its newly created Centre of Excellence in Protective Equipment and Materials(CEPEM) to work with Canadian manufacturers with their R&D needs in designing, manufacturing and testing of PPE.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will make an announcement about postsecondary education in Ontario at 9:30 this morning.

Did you know? André René Roussimoff better know as Fezzik the Giant, died 28 years ago (1993) of congestive heart failure. Although he was famous for his wrestling – I will always remember his performance in The Princess Bride:

Fezzik: We face each other as God intended. Sportsmanlike. No tricks, no weapons, skill against skill alone.

Man in Black: You mean, you’ll put down your rock and I’ll put down my sword, and we’ll try and kill each other like civilized people?

Fezzik: [brandishing rock] I could kill you now.

Man in Black: Frankly, I think the odds are slightly in your favor at hand fighting.

Fezzik: It’s not my fault being the biggest and the strongest. I don’t even exercise.