APH – 5 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#151 – #155)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 5 (five) new cases of COVID-19. Four are from Central and East Algoma and 1 is from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #151 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #152 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #153 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021 Case #154 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 22, 2021 Case #155 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 25, 2021

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.