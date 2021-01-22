All about the COVID-19 Vaccines

It’s been a while since Wawa-news was able to feature a video from these talented doctors! But they are back with a very informative video explaining the two vaccines that are being distributed in Canada. The doctors have no conflicts of interest to declare – which means as they said, “we are not and have never been affiliated with or paid by any corporations that would benefit from the information we’re providing in the video.”

It is very interesting and worth a watch! Make your decision based on fact and your research of facts.