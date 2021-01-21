Morning News – January 21st

Weather:

Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to minus 6 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

There is a winter weather travel advisory from Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph island, and a snowfall warning from Lake Superior Park to Searchmont.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 80,321 149 30 ()* 0 119 1 Updated: January 20, 2021, 6:45 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The snow overnight will be welcomed by snowmobilers and trail groomers. Everyone is hopeful that the snow will allow the groomers to begin packing the trails.

MP Derek Sloan has been removed from the party’s caucus in a majority vote. He has been ejected from the party with news of his accepting a donation from a known white nationalist. O’Toole has stated there’s no room in his party for far-right extremism or racism. Sloan intends to remain as an independent.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, will make a virtual announcement at 10 a.m.