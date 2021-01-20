The Marathon Family Health Team and the North of Superior Healthcare Group are committed to keeping our communities updated regarding the Valard West-Tie Project COVID-19 outbreak to the best of our ability.
According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), a total of 20 workers from the Valard Construction camp in Marathon have tested positive for COVID-19. More positive cases may be confirmed over the coming days as testing continues.
All identified close contacts will be contacted directly by the TBDHU. At this time, anyone who is not specifically contacted by public health, would be considered at low risk.
Valard Construction continues to apply their “Level 3” safety measures, which includes ongoing employee COVID-19 testing, additional infection control protocols and complete camp lockdown. All workers who test positive for COVID-19 are also being relocated outside of the community. In addition, Valard Construction is working closely with the TBDHU to move any individual who is identified as high risk out of the community.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Update on Valard West-Tie Project COVID-19 outbreak - January 20, 2021
- Have you seen Ronald Derasp? - January 20, 2021
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 20, Third Sunday After Epiphany - January 20, 2021