Update on Valard West-Tie Project COVID-19 outbreak

The Marathon Family Health Team and the North of Superior Healthcare Group are committed to keeping our communities updated regarding the Valard West-Tie Project COVID-19 outbreak to the best of our ability.

According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), a total of 20 workers from the Valard Construction camp in Marathon have tested positive for COVID-19. More positive cases may be confirmed over the coming days as testing continues.

All identified close contacts will be contacted directly by the TBDHU. At this time, anyone who is not specifically contacted by public health, would be considered at low risk.