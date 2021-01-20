SE OPP looking for information in Chapleau Break and Enter

On January 8, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter call at a business on Birch Street in Chapleau. Police were called to this same address on January 1 for a similar occurrence.

The first break-in is believed to have taken place sometime between December 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021. A number of tools including drill bits and socket sets were taken as well as a green coloured 8″ Woods power ice auger. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $2000. It is unknown if anything was stolen during the second incident.

If you were in the area during this time, or have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.p3tips.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000 if an arrest is made.