APH reports region’s first COVID-19 related death

It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s first death related to COVID-19.

Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.

“I am deeply saddened by this loss of life,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health for Algoma Public Health. “As a supportive and compassionate community, we extend our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. Now more than ever, we ask every Algoma resident to do their part to protect our community, by staying home and avoiding close contact with others.