Morning News – January 17th

Weather:

Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 78,678 140 35 ()* 1 105 0 Updated: January 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The area around Greater Sudbury rumbled after two seismic events took place at Vale’s Creighton Mine. A media release stated, “Last night three seismic events occurred at Creighton Mine between 9:00 and 10:30 pm measuring between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude that were felt in the community. Employees were all accounted for and brought safely to surface. Day shift was cancelled at Creighton Mine today as we initiate our normal seismic management protocols.”

Creighton Mine is also the home of SNOLAB, one of the world’s deepest underground physics laboratories. SNOLAB is 2km underground.