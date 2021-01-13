Morning News – January 13th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 6.

If you are travelling to Sudbury/North Bay – that corridor is expecting patchy freezing drizzle continues this morning, and it may return again tonight. Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 77,271 128 43 (1)* 1 85 0 Updated: January 12, 2021, 4:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak response, will be joined by Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 11 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier (retired) to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.