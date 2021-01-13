Between the Covers – January 13

Following the announcement of the extension of a province-wide shutdown, the Wawa Public Library will remain closed until January 25th, 2021. This follows new provincial orders received on January 7th, 2021. We will be available for curbside pickup throughout the shutdown. If you have any questions please call us at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email us at [email protected] Stay safe!

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all materials sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again. This procedure is following the guidelines set by Ontario Library Services-North, Southern Ontario Library Services and the Algoma Public Health.

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Battle of the Brothers William & Harry: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult” by Robert Lacey, “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab, “Invisible Girl” by Lisa Jewell and “Three Woman Disappear” by James Patterson and Shan Serafin. Place a hold on these today by accessing the online catalogue at wawa.olsn.ca!

Join Indiana on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome S.T.E.A.M. experiments starting at 4:15! Due to Covid 19, the AfterSchool Program is on-line so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool and take part in these awesome activities. There is a limited amount of prepared craft and clay bags for anyone who may need materials. They can be picked up at the library Tuesday-Friday between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm! Check it out!

We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. The newer magazines are one-week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection. For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways. There is something for everyone! All you need is your library card. Let us know if you would like to add a magazine to your Curbside pickup!

Our drop box is in place for all returns. In order to clean and sanitize library material, we ask that you do not bring returns to the circulation desk but leave them in the dropbox on your way into the library. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the dropbox as they may damage our books.