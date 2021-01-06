Morning News – January 6th

Weather:



Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight- Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 73,732 94 30 (1)* 64 0 Updated: January 5, 2021, 6:25 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Northern Lights are possible tonight, Jan. 6th.

On December 31st at 11 am, Wendy Booth of Sault Ste. Marie, ON, won the $294,977.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) December electronic and online 50/50 draw.

What a game – but not the outcome I wanted; the United States beat Canada 2-0 last night to win the world junior hockey championship.

Possibly of interest for Wawa-news readers (but maybe for their extended families) The Ontario government has launched a new Residential Condominium Buyers’ Guide to help condo buyers make informed purchasing decisions. Developers are now required to provide purchasers of new or pre-construction residential condos with a copy of the guide and the current disclosure statement.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.