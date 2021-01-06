Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 6 “Epiphany”

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 10 January 2021

Genesis 1:1-5 The first day of creation..

Psalm 29 God’s voice is heard over the water..

Acts 19: 1-7 Paul baptizes with the spirit.

Mark 1: 4-11 Jesus is baptized by John.

To Ponder: Where was the most challenging place you have ever been in your life, or when was the most challenging time? When did you begin to “see the light” or to discover a new perspective on life? When have you experienced the dawning of a new life?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.