Before the Christmas break, students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) were able to benefit from true hands-on learning in a school science lab. In the biology class, students were able to dissect a pig to study the structure, functions, and internal processes of the animal’s biological systems.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Hands on learning at École secondaire catholique Trillium - January 5, 2021
- Un apprentissage stimulant à l’ÉSC Trillium - January 5, 2021
- APH – 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#82-#92) - January 4, 2021