Hands on learning at École secondaire catholique Trillium

Before the Christmas break, students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) were able to benefit from true hands-on learning in a school science lab. In the biology class, students were able to dissect a pig to study the structure, functions, and internal processes of the animal’s biological systems.

