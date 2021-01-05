Breaking News

APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#93-#94)

Jan 5, 2021 at 19:30

Algoma Public Health is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #93 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Case #94 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Important Information

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case.  For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.

 

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (5)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (87)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
  Updated: January 5, 2021 6:25 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*