APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#93-#94)

Jan 5, 2021 at 19:30
Algoma Public Health is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #93
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 5, 2021
|Case #94
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 5, 2021
|Important Information
|
Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (5)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (87)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Updated: January 5, 2021 6:25 p.m.
Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
