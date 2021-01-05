APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#93-#94)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #93 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021 Case #94 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021 Important Information View current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include: Central and East Algoma Sault Ste. Marie and area



Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart, are considered high risk close contact exposures.