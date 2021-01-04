SSM OPP – Charge Thunder Bay Male with Impaired

On January 2, 2021, at 1:55 p.m. members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 north in VanKoughnet Township. The vehicle was located in Sault Ste. Marie and as a result of the investigation, the driver, Christopher KLOOSTERHUIS, 47-years-old, of Thunder Bay was arrested and has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on January 25, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.