APH – High risk COVID-19 exposure related to New Year’s Eve gathering

Algoma Public Health is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who attended a New Year’s Eve gathering on December 31, 2020, at 66 Sage Street, in Garden River. This gathering occurred without the homeowner’s knowledge.

Anyone who attended this gathering is advised to immediately self-isolate and contact Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172 ext. 5404 (if no one answers, please leave a voicemail and we will return your phone call). Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation, and avoiding contact with others.

Public Health is advising the public of this exposure because we do not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed. It is imperative that anyone who attended this gathering follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the virus.

Provincewide Shutdown

As part of the Provincewide Shutdown, the Chief Medical Officer of Health is advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with members of the same household. Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with):