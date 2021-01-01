APH Confirms 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#71-76)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.
Last night, New Year’s Eve, Algoma Public Health declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View, following confirmation of COVID-19 in two staff members. These two cases are part of the five that had been declared a short time earlier.
Details of cases 71-76:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #71
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Dec 29, 2020
|Case #72
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Dec 27, 2020
|Case #73
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 1, 2021
|Case #74
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 1, 2021
|Case #75
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 1, 2021
|Case #76
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 1, 2021
Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.
Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.
|Tested
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases
|Deceased
|71,731
|76
|14 ()*
|62
|0
|Updated: January 1, 2021, 7:00 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (70)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Updated: January 1, 2021 7:00 p.m.
