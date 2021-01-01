Breaking News

APH Confirms 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#71-76)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Last night, New Year’s Eve, Algoma Public Health declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View, following confirmation of COVID-19 in two staff members. These two cases are part of the five that had been declared a short time earlier.

Details of cases 71-76:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #71 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 29, 2020
Case #72 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 27, 2020
Case #73 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021
Case #74 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021
Case #75 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021
Case #76 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021

 

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case.  How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case.  For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

 

Tested
 Confirmed
cases
 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases
 Deceased
71,731 76 14 ()*  62 0
Updated: January 1, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (70)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
  Updated: January 1, 2021 7:00 p.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*