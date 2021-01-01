APH Confirms 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#71-76)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Last night, New Year’s Eve, Algoma Public Health declared an outbreak at Extendicare Maple View, following confirmation of COVID-19 in two staff members. These two cases are part of the five that had been declared a short time earlier.

Details of cases 71-76:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #71 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 29, 2020 Case #72 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 27, 2020 Case #73 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021 Case #74 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021 Case #75 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021 Case #76 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 1, 2021

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

Tested

Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Resolved

cases

Deceased 71,731 76 14 ()* 62 0 Updated: January 1, 2021, 7:00 p.m.