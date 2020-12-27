Chuck Labelle offers a much-appreciated Christmas concert at École Saint-Joseph!

For over 25 years, students and staff at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) have welcomed artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle for their traditional Christmas concert! In order to keep this beautiful Christmas tradition alive, the students this year watched his show broadcast on YouTube. It was as if Chuck was present at school among the students! The students sang, danced, and had a great time!

“Thank you, Mr. Chuck Labelle. Since we were able to celebrate with you in our school and watch your show, we are now ready for Christmas!”, explained grade 4 students.

As for the high school students, they prepared a thank you card that was sent directly to Chuck Labelle!