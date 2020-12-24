Breaking News

Merry Christmas from St. Monica’s Parish

Here is the Updated – Restrictions due to COVID-19

Scheduled Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses will be conducted as planned and remain restricted to parishioners and guests who have pre-registered for the services. Beginning Boxing Day, and for 14 days, all masses will be restricted to ten (10) parishioners who must pre-register.

Enjoy the Christmas season – and just as important- everyone stay safe.

