APH Records COVID-19 Case #64

Algoma Public Health has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Case #64. This case of COVID-19 is of the unknown exposure, and is self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly.

Details of the confirmed case:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #64 Unknown Self-Isolating December 21, 2020 Important Information View current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include: Central and East Algoma Sault Ste. Marie and area



Algoma Cases by Area of Residence

Region Recent COVID-19 cases Public health measures Algoma Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Protect yourself Avoid close contact with people who are not a part of your immediate household. The fewer close contacts you have, the less risk of exposure.

Stay at least 2 metres or 6 feet apart from other people at all times.

Avoid non-essential travel. Protect others Stay home if you are sick, even with mild symptoms.

Screen your children for symptoms every day before school and keep them home if sick.

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public places. Central and

East Algoma Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Elliot Lake

and area No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions. North Algoma No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.

Sault Ste. Marie

and area Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days. Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?

(since August 2020 –

Algoma’s second wave) Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Yes Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely:

evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (58) Yes Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.



Dec 24, 2020: We’ve made a small change in the process we use to classify the region for a case to be more consistent with the classification system used for the lab tests database. This slightly adjusted the distribution of past resolved cases.

Note: The following describes the municipalities and First Nation communities included in each Algoma sub-region. This is not an exhaustive listing of geographic places within Algoma.

Central & East Algoma includes: Blind River, Bruce Mines, Hilton, Hilton Beach, Huron Shores, Jocelyn, Johnson, Mississauga First Nation, Plummer Additional, St. Joseph, Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional, The North Shore, Thessalon, Thessalon First Nation

Elliot Lake & Area includes: Elliot Lake, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Spanish

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie