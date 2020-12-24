APH Records COVID-19 Case #64

Algoma Public Health has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Case #64. This case of COVID-19 is of the unknown exposure, and is self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #64
|Unknown
|Self-Isolating
|December 21, 2020
|Important Information
|
Algoma Cases by Area of Residence
|Region
|Recent COVID-19 cases
|Public health measures
|Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|
Protect yourself
Protect others
|Central and
East Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
| Elliot Lake
and area
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
|North Algoma
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
| Sault Ste. Marie
and area
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (58)
|Yes
|Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.
Dec 24, 2020: We’ve made a small change in the process we use to classify the region for a case to be more consistent with the classification system used for the lab tests database. This slightly adjusted the distribution of past resolved cases.
Note: The following describes the municipalities and First Nation communities included in each Algoma sub-region. This is not an exhaustive listing of geographic places within Algoma.
Central & East Algoma includes: Blind River, Bruce Mines, Hilton, Hilton Beach, Huron Shores, Jocelyn, Johnson, Mississauga First Nation, Plummer Additional, St. Joseph, Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional, The North Shore, Thessalon, Thessalon First Nation
Elliot Lake & Area includes: Elliot Lake, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Spanish
North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River
Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
- NORAD track Santa across Canada and North America - December 24, 2020
- APH Records COVID-19 Case #64 - December 24, 2020
- A very poor day to travel in Ontario - December 24, 2020