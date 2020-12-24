Breaking News

APH Records COVID-19 Case #64

Algoma Public Health has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Case #64. This case of COVID-19 is of the unknown exposure, and is self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly.

Details of the confirmed case:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #64 Unknown Self-Isolating December 21, 2020
Important Information

 

Algoma Cases by Area of Residence

 

Region Recent COVID-19 cases Public health measures
Algoma Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Protect yourself

 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are not a part of your immediate household. The fewer close contacts you have, the less risk of exposure.
  • Stay at least 2 metres or 6 feet apart from other people at all times.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Protect others
Central and
East Algoma 		 Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
 Elliot Lake
and area		 No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 North Algoma No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 Sault Ste. Marie
and area		 Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
  Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (58) Yes
  Updated: December 24, 2020 1:45 p.m.

 


Dec 24, 2020: We’ve made a small change in the process we use to classify the region for a case to be more consistent with the classification system used for the lab tests database. This slightly adjusted the distribution of past resolved cases.

Note: The following describes the municipalities and First Nation communities included in each Algoma sub-region.  This is not an exhaustive listing of geographic places within Algoma.

 

Central & East Algoma includes: Blind River, Bruce Mines, Hilton, Hilton Beach, Huron Shores, Jocelyn, Johnson, Mississauga First Nation, Plummer Additional, St. Joseph, Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional, The North Shore, Thessalon, Thessalon First Nation

 

Elliot Lake & Area includes: Elliot Lake, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Spanish

 

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

 

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

 

