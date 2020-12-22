East Algoma OPP – Flight from Police

On December 20, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a 2018 black and yellow Can AM Maverick Side by Side All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) that was stolen earlier on this morning from a residence on Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township.

While speaking to the owner of the ATV police observed the suspect driving a pick-up truck travelling eastbound on Cloudslee Road. Recognizing the pick-up truck police made their way to Maple Ridge Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores where they set up a spike belt. The suspect vehicle avoided the spike belt and accelerated and turned onto Biish Road within the Territory of Thessalon First Nation. Officers located the vehicle near a bush/snowmobile trail just off Biish Road.

The Northeast OPP Canine Unit from Sault Ste Marie attended and tracked the suspect. The driver was located and arrested by members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) at 11:20 p.m. in a bush area near the pick-up truck.

As a result of the investigation, Robert CORBIERE, age 54, from Thessalon First Nation, was charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Two Counts of Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 21, 2020.

Any person with information regarding the theft of this ATV should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 APP where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.