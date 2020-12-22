Breaking News

APH Records COVID-19 Case #63

Algoma Public Health has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma district. This case of COVID-19 is of the unknown exposure, and is self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly.

Details of the confirmed case:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #63 Unknown Self-Isolating December 21, 2020
Important Information

 

Region Recent COVID-19 cases Public health measures
Algoma Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Protect yourself

 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are not a part of your immediate household. The fewer close contacts you have, the less risk of exposure.
  • Stay at least 2 metres or 6 feet apart from other people at all times.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Protect others
Central and
East Algoma 		 Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
 Elliot Lake
and area		 No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 North Algoma No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 Sault Ste. Marie
and area		 Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
  Updated: December 22, 2020 3:00 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (57) Yes
  Updated: December 22, 2020 3:00 p.m.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*