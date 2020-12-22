APH Records COVID-19 Case #63

Algoma Public Health has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma district. This case of COVID-19 is of the unknown exposure, and is self-isolating. APH notifies all close contacts directly.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #63
|Unknown
|Self-Isolating
|December 21, 2020
|Important Information
|
|Region
|Recent COVID-19 cases
|Public health measures
|Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|
Protect yourself
Protect others
|Central and
East Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
| Elliot Lake
and area
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
|North Algoma
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
| Sault Ste. Marie
and area
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Updated: December 22, 2020 3:00 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (57)
|Yes
|Updated: December 22, 2020 3:00 p.m.
