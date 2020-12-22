A Christmas dinner that unites a school community

This year, the École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) family could not get together for the traditional Christmas dinner as in past years. The school decided to proceed with a little imagination and organization and to liven things up!

As a result, 148 elementary school students and staff members were served beautiful individual Christmas cupcakes and candy canes. Everything was accompanied by great background music. Many thanks to Tracy Chalykoff for making the cupcakes!

In addition, all 55 secondary school students and staff enjoyed a meal prepared by Ms. Judy Moore. Each meal was presented in a nice individual box! A beautiful spirit of Christmas festivity floated in the air!

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021!