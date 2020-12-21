Municipality of Wawa
NOTICE
MMCC COVID-19
PROVINCEWIDE SHUTDOWN
Following the announcement of a province-wide shutdown, the MMCC will be closed for the following period:
December 24, 2020, at 12:00 Noon
to
January 11, 2021, at 6:00 am
This follows new provincial orders received on December 21, 2020.
Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.
Alex Patterson,
Director of Community Services and Tourism
Municipality of Wawa
705-856-2244 x242
December 21, 2020
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- MMCC – COVID-19 Provincewide Shutdown - December 21, 2020
- Today is the 2020 Annual Hamper Holiday Food Drive - December 13, 2020
- Deadline Extended! - November 21, 2020