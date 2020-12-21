Municipality of Wawa

NOTICE

MMCC COVID-19

PROVINCEWIDE SHUTDOWN

Following the announcement of a province-wide shutdown, the MMCC will be closed for the following period:

December 24, 2020, at 12:00 Noon

to

January 11, 2021, at 6:00 am

This follows new provincial orders received on December 21, 2020.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.

Alex Patterson,

Director of Community Services and Tourism

Municipality of Wawa

705-856-2244 x242

December 21, 2020