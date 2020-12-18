Former Wawa Man charged with pointing a firearm and others drug offences in Sault Ste. Marie

On December 17, 2020 officers with Patrol Services arrested 30-year-old Jordan Paim for pointing a firearm.

At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of McNabb Street. It’s alleged the accused forced his way into the residence with a shotgun, struck the victim with the weapon, demanded money, and fired the weapon inside the residence. The victim and the accused are known to each other.

The victim was able to leave the residence and notify police. Upon arrival, officers observed the accused throw the weapon out a window before he was arrested. A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the accused to be in possession of 18.47 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 25.36 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a large quantity of Canadian currency and items taken from the victim’s residence.

He is charged with pointing a firearm, robbery using a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, eight counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held for bail court.

SOURCE – Sault Ste. Marie Police