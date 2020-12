Wawa Lake is Frozen – 2020

This December it seemed as if the ice would come late to Wawa Lake. The ice would form on the shorelines, but then the wind would rise, and break it up. This happened several times, but yesterday it seemed that Jack Frost had worked hard and there were nothing but a few spots where open water remained. This morning, those holes are gone, but now great, long pressure cracks have appeared, with edging of slush where water seeps up.

Several years ago, Andy Stevens shared information showing the dates that Wawa Lake was frozen over, and when the ice went out in the spring. That chart has been added to and is below.

Please exercise caution on the new ice, and be safe whether you are walking, skiing or snowmobiling on ice, especially new ice.