Marathon OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired

On December 17, 2020 at approximately 12:30pm, officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Graham Crescent in the Town of Marathon.

When officers arrived a male was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the ditch on Graham Crescent. The driver was in and out of conciseness and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver was heavily intoxicated by ether drug or alcohol.

EMS transported the driver to the local hospital were treatment was provided and the driver was later released. Police transported the driver to the local Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result 31 year old, Bradley PAWLOWSKI, of Marathon ON was charged with:

Operate a conveyance while their ability to operate was impaired to any degree by alcohol, Sec 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal code.

Did within two hours after ceasing to operate a conveyance, have a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeded 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, Sec 320.14(1)(b) of the criminal Code.

The driver was later released with a court date in Marathon to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days,

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.