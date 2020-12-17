Christmas spirit thrives at École secondaire Saint-Joseph!

2020 - Christmas Spirit

Students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) registered in the Learning Strategies for Success course prepared, under the direction of teacher Ms. Valérie Lévesque, a schedule of activities to liven up the school with Christmas spirit.

The following message was sent to secondary school students and staff: “The last two weeks before the Christmas break will be lively and we are looking forward to your participation. There will be one theme per day. A beautiful basket valued at over $40 will be given to the lucky student who arrives at 8:40 am and 1:31 pm, who will participate and bring non-perishable food items to school. (One ticket for each category) Good luck and good participation!

As of Monday, December 7, the participation was exceptional! On the schedule, we counted the following activities: festive masks, crazy hair, Christmas tree decorations, Christmas lights and colours, Christmas stockings, Christmas hats, stylish clothing, ugly sweater, Christmas characters and pajamas!