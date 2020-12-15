The magic of winter

At École Sacré-Cœur School (Chapleau), every day in December is a special day. Whether it is through presenting special activities inside the classroom or within the school as a whole via the Microsoft TEAMS platform, a host of activities are offered to students and staff. Among these activities, there are Kahoot games, bingos and group artistic creations. The school makes sure to continue the beautiful tradition of holding a variety of theme days such as Christmas Sweaters Day, Hat Day and Colours Day. At École Sacré-Coeur, December is magical!