Council Meetings Tonight – December 15

Council is holding a Corporate Planning and Council meeting tonight. Featured in the Corporate Planning Meeting is the presentation of a number of reports:

Predator Control Results – Dec 2019 – Mar 2020

AP 2020-16: Report for the Month of November, 2020

DB 2020-02: Report for the Months of October – November, 2020

CC 2020-03: Closed Meeting Investigator Services

Integrity Commissioner 2021 Fee Schedule

COA 2020-04: Municipal Government Wayfinders Proposal

CC 2020-04: New Municipal Website

Memo – Waterfront Final Cost

Memo – Land Use Agreement with Wawa Sno-Riders

Economic Development Corporation – 2021 Core Funding Request

These reports will be presented for the Corporate Planning Committee to accept. They will be formally accepted by Municipal Council in the Council Meeting of December 15.

During to Council Meeting, members will accept the Consent Agenda:

Receive Committee/Board Minutes (resolution) Police Services Board Meeting – October 7, 2020 Library Board Meeting – October 21, 2020 Heritage Committee Meeting – October 27, 2020

Reschedule the January Meetings (resolution)

Approve 2021 Council Meeting Dates (resolution)

Adopt the Municipality of Wawa Continuity of Operation Plan (COOP) – October 2020 (resolution)

Authorize Discharge of Firearms for Predator Control (resolution)

Email – Request Regarding Bill C-213 The Canada Pharmacare Act (for information)

Contact North – Education and Training Initiatives (for information)

In new business, Council will receive the following Staff Reports:

AP 2020-16: Report for the Month of November, 2020

CAO 2020-04: Municipal Government Wayfinders

CC 2020-03: Closed Meeting Investigator Services

CC 2020-04: New Municipal Website

DB 2020-02: Report for the Months of October & November, 2020

Council will then read the following by-laws for three times, and is expected to pass them:

By-Law No. 3358-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 27th day of November, 2020 and the 15th day of December, 2020.

By-Law No. 3359-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.

By-Law No. 3361-20 – to establish and appoint a Cemetery Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.

By-Law No. 3362-20 – to establish and appoint a Marina Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.

By-Law No. 3363-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Sno-Riders Club Inc. respecting the use of municipal land for the purpose of OFSC Trails.

Council will then proceed into a closed meeting: