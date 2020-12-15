Council Meetings Tonight – December 15

Council is holding a Corporate Planning and Council meeting tonight. Featured in the Corporate Planning Meeting is the presentation of a number of reports:
- Predator Control Results – Dec 2019 – Mar 2020
- AP 2020-16: Report for the Month of November, 2020
- DB 2020-02: Report for the Months of October – November, 2020
- CC 2020-03: Closed Meeting Investigator Services
- Integrity Commissioner 2021 Fee Schedule
- COA 2020-04: Municipal Government Wayfinders Proposal
- CC 2020-04: New Municipal Website
- Memo – Waterfront Final Cost
- Memo – Land Use Agreement with Wawa Sno-Riders
- Economic Development Corporation – 2021 Core Funding Request
These reports will be presented for the Corporate Planning Committee to accept. They will be formally accepted by Municipal Council in the Council Meeting of December 15.
During to Council Meeting, members will accept the Consent Agenda:
- Receive Committee/Board Minutes (resolution)
- Police Services Board Meeting – October 7, 2020
- Library Board Meeting – October 21, 2020
- Heritage Committee Meeting – October 27, 2020
- Reschedule the January Meetings (resolution)
- Approve 2021 Council Meeting Dates (resolution)
- Adopt the Municipality of Wawa Continuity of Operation Plan (COOP) – October 2020 (resolution)
- Authorize Discharge of Firearms for Predator Control (resolution)
- Email – Request Regarding Bill C-213 The Canada Pharmacare Act (for information)
- Contact North – Education and Training Initiatives (for information)
In new business, Council will receive the following Staff Reports:
- AP 2020-16: Report for the Month of November, 2020
- CAO 2020-04: Municipal Government Wayfinders
- CC 2020-03: Closed Meeting Investigator Services
- CC 2020-04: New Municipal Website
- DB 2020-02: Report for the Months of October & November, 2020
Council will then read the following by-laws for three times, and is expected to pass them:
- By-Law No. 3358-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 27th day of November, 2020 and the 15th day of December, 2020.
- By-Law No. 3359-20 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.
- By-Law No. 3361-20 – to establish and appoint a Cemetery Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3362-20 – to establish and appoint a Marina Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3363-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Sno-Riders Club Inc. respecting the use of municipal land for the purpose of OFSC Trails.
Council will then proceed into a closed meeting:
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Employee Benefits – labour relations or employee negotiations (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (d))
- Legal Issue (1 Item) Land Matter – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
- Personnel Issue (1 Item): Staff Update – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Council Meetings Tonight – December 15 - December 15, 2020
- Morning News – December 15 - December 15, 2020
- COVID-19 tests no longer publically funded for outbound international travellers - December 14, 2020