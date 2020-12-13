Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.

Snow briefly heavy at times is expected tonight in areas extending from near Marathon to Montreal River Harbour. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are likely with 10 to 15 cm possible in a few localities.

Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility and accumulating snow on untreated highways are expected to develop this evening. Conditions are expected to improve by Monday morning after the snow tapers off to scattered flurries.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Conditions may be favourable for snow squalls to develop off of Lake Superior Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Snowfall amounts near 15 cm are possible.

Poor winter driving conditions from sudden low visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow are possible beginning Monday afternoon.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.