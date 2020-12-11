East Algoma OPP – Detachment Report

(MISSISSAUGA FIRST NATION, ON)– On December 3, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m., a member from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the Territory of Mississauga First Nation.

While stationary the officer observed a black older model pick-up truck approaching his location and recognized the driver and was aware the vehicle was not insured. The pick-up truck turned onto Village Road and the officer attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away in a northbound direction at a high rate of speed and was not located.

(PLUMMER ADDITIONAL TOWNSHIP) – On December 6, 2020, at approximately 4:39 p.m., police observed a white car parked on the shoulder on Highway 17, in Plummer Additional Township. When police turned around the vehicle left its parked location. A traffic stop was initiated near Green Bay Road.

The driver of the car was the same driver that failed to stop for the officer on December 3, 2020 on Village Road Mississauga First Nation. The driver was arrested and while being searched police located a pill bottle with over 60 suspected methamphetamine pills.

As a result of the investigation, Shawn TURCOTTE, age 36, from Blind River was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC;

Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act;

Disobey Stop Sign-Fail to Stop, contrary to section 136(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and with

Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 7, 2020 and was later released on a Recognizance of Bail with one of the conditions not to operate or have care and control of a motor vehicle.

(TOWNSHIP OF THE NORTH SHORE)-On December 8, 2020, at approximately 8:53 a.m., police were on patrol duties at the junction of Air Service Road and Centre Street in the Village of Algoma Mills and observed Shawn TURCOTTE operating a motor vehicle again.

The accused quickly turned the car around and fled from police at a high rate of speed, entered a driveway and drove to the rear of a residence running over children’s toys. The accused exited the driver’s seat with the car still in the forward drive position, then he reached back into the car and placed it in park. He then ran in the residence where he was arrested. A search of the accused revealed him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and oxycodone.

As a result, Shawn TURCOTTE was once again charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13 of the CC;

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); and with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on December 9, 2020 and was remanded into custody.