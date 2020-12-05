Sun, Blue Skies & Some Ice Begins

The sun does come out once in a while – and when it does everyone’s spirits rise with it. On Wednesday morning, Wawa Lake was spectacular with the glassy water reflecting the town and hills. If the wind would quit blowing the ice that is trying to grow would be able to get a firm grasp and spread out over the lake. If you look closely at the photographs you can see the tendrils and skim of new ice.

One of the most lovely things about fresh new ice is when you throw a rock out on it and it rings like a bell as the rock skitters over the ice.

Last year Wawa Lake was frozen over on Saturday, December 7th; it doesn’t look like that will be the case this year. Although temperatures are remaining below 0 for the next few days, the blowing wind will prevent ice from forming.