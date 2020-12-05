Square Three Wireless & TBay Tel Donates to Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

On December 4th, Square Three Wireless & TBay Tel donated $1,000 to Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Richard Watson, President of the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund was pleased to receive the cheque from Martine Brousseau and Samantha Meister of Square Three Wireless.

The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund is a charitable organization that helps to provide a little something to make Christmas a little brighter for Wawa residents in need. Each applicant to the fund receives a Christmas Hamper that includes non-perishable food and sundry items, vegetables, a turkey or ham, small gift card, and toys for the children. Their hope is that this hamper will help the family through the holiday season.