Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Areas of freezing drizzle tonight.

Freezing drizzle and light flurries are being reported in the Geraldton area. These flurries and freezing drizzle are expected to last through the night.

Surfaces may become icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.