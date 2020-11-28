Espanola OPP – Fatal Collision closes Highway 17 – UPDATED

On November 27, 2020 at 7:25 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Baldwin Township Fire Department and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Investigation has determined that two vehicles were involved in a collision and the two deceased have been identified.

Zachary DUVAL, age 23 from Espanola was the driver of the eastbound vehicle and Robert MCGIRR, age 62, from North Bay was the driver of the westbound vehicle.

A post mortem examination has been ordered Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Sudbury Health Sciences North.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

– On November 27, 2020 at 7:25 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Baldwin Township Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Investigation has determined that two vehicles were involved and two persons have been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist with the investigation.

Highway 17 is now open. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided once available.

– On November 27, 2020 at 8:45 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Highway 17 is expected to be closed for several hours, while the OPP investigates this collision and motorists are asked to please obey the road closure signs.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be provided once available.

Editor’s Note – Anecdotal reports are that highways and sideroads are icy. From Ontario 511 – Closed for all traffic from McKerrow to Massey for a collision. Detour for eastbound light traffic via Lee Valley Rd. No Westbound heavy traffic past Nairn Centre and No Eastbound heavy traffic past Blind River

OPP is stopping Westbound heavy traffic on Hwy 17 at Nairn Centre due to the highway closure from McKerrow to Massey. OPP is stopping Eastbound heavy traffic on Hwy 17 at Blind River due to the highway closure from McKerrow to Massey.