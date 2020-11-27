Week 11 Winner Announced in LDHCF Catch the Ace!

Congratulations to Charlee-May Simon, winner of Week 11 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! Back to back wins for Charlee! Way to play Charlee! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $5,490 as Week 12 begins.

Here are the final numbers for Week 11: Weekly Pot: $467, Progressive Pot: $5,490

Winner: Charlee-May Simon, her envelope #22 revealed the 6 of Hearts.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca.

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

