Highway 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

– There has been a collision at the bottom of the Goose Hill (Wawa) due to a vehicle of fire. There is lots of debris on the highway, and Wawa Fire is now on scene.

There is one goat walking around the area of the collision.

The vehicle that was on fire has been extinguished. The firefighters are currently trying to catch the goat (there possibly two of them). EMS has taken one person from the scene. There were two vehicles involved in the collision.

– Tow trucks are now on scene, and cleanup has begun at the site, and OPP at the scene say that the highway will be open as soon as possible, perhaps within 1/2 hour. Algoma EMS has also left the scene with another person.

– the highway has been reopened and traffic is flowing alternating, one lane. The Wawa Fire Department is cleaning and both pickups have been removed.