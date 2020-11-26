Breaking News

Celebrating the tradition of Sainte-Catherine

2020 - St Catherine
taffy
Orientation: 1
« 1 of 6 »

 

At École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), teacher Mme Valérie Lévesque had the brilliant idea of being creative in the celebration of Sainte-Catherine and ensuring that this French-Canadian tradition continues! At the start of classes on November 25, Mme Valérie was waiting for staff and students to distribute “Rockets” treats instead of the traditional taffy! This surprise made everyone smile and happy!

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*