Celebrating the tradition of Sainte-Catherine

At École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), teacher Mme Valérie Lévesque had the brilliant idea of being creative in the celebration of Sainte-Catherine and ensuring that this French-Canadian tradition continues! At the start of classes on November 25, Mme Valérie was waiting for staff and students to distribute “Rockets” treats instead of the traditional taffy! This surprise made everyone smile and happy!
