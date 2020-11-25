Happenings at Wawa First United – November 25

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 29 November 2020.

Isaiah 64: 1-9 Tear open the heavens & come down.

Psalm 80 : 1-7, 17-19 Shine upon us, shepherd of Israel.

1 Corinthians 1: 3-9 In every way, you have been enriched in Christ.

Mark 13: 24-37 You will see the son of man coming in the clouds.

To Ponder: What distractions keep us from preparing our individual worlds for hope?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.

The Star of Lights will be lit on Nov. 29. If you wish a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid 705-856-2861