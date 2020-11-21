Help Northern Credit Union bring holiday cheer to families –who deserve all the best this season!

Supporting our communities is one of the most rewarding aspects of belonging to Northern Credit Union. This has been an unprecedented year for our communities, full of many challenges, but being part of Northern means that you are not alone.

The Making Spirits Bright campaign will help an individual or family in each community that we have a presence with a special gift this holiday season. To nominate someone, all you have to do is complete a short survey found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/brighter

and provide a little information about why the nominee is deserving.

Nominations will be collected from now until December 4th. Winners will be selected by an unbiased committee of Northern Credit Union Staff.

SOURCE – Northern Credit Union