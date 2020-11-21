East Algoma OPP investigate fatal collision

On November 21, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m. East Algoma Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Hillside Drive South and Highway 108 in Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined that a single motor vehicle collided with a rock cut at that intersection. The 61 year old driver was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing at this time with the assistance of OPP Technical Collison Investigator (TCI).

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin notification.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie on November 23, 2020.