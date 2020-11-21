East Algoma OPP arrest driver after traffic complaint

On November 20, 2020 at 10:27 p.m., East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a traffic complaint on Highway 108 just south of Elliot Lake, Ontario. The vehicle was reported to be weaving in and out of the lane and travelling at varying speeds. Police stopped the vehicle on Highway 108 near Manitoba Road. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered and the driver registered a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested, driver’s license suspended, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Jose LEVEILLE, 35 years of age, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on January 5, 2021.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.