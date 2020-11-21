East Algoma Detachment Report – November 20

OPP LAYS SUSPEND DRIVE CHARGE

On November 14, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River. At approximately 4:00 p.m., police observed a westbound vehicle travelling on Causley Street and initiated a traffic stop to verify the driver’s licence status. A query revealed the driver was suspended.

As a result of the investigation, Keewadin BRADFORD, from Sault Ste Marie was charged with: Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 2, 2021.

OPP LAYS SECOND SUSPEND DRIVE CHARGE TO SAME DRIVER WITHIN FOUR DAYS

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police observed a westbound car on Causley Street and queried the displayed plate and initiated a traffic stop. The officer observed the driver to be the same driver from a previous traffic stop for suspend drive that took place on Highway 17 within the Territory of Serpent River First Nation on Friday November 13, 2020.

As a result of the investigation, Justin KOZEYAH, age 26, from Blind River, was again charged with: Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 18, 2021.

OPP LAYS DRUG CHARGES

On November 17, 2020, at approximately 6:01 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17, where a pick-up truck was swerving back and forth along with inconsistent speeds within the Township of the North Shore. At approximately 6:22 p.m., the vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed and a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 17 near Frampet Drive in the Town of Blind River. Upon approaching the pick-up truck the officer detected a strong odour of cannabis marihuana emanating within the vehicle and advised the driver the reason for the stop. The vehicle was searched and police located a small amount of suspected cocaine and ecstasy.

As a result of the investigation, the passenger Kaiming LEE TUNG from Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); and with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Ecstasy, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on January 7, 2021.

EAST ALGOMA OPP LAYS ITS 41ST IMPAIRED CHARGE

On November 18, 2020, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint where a westbound vehicle crossed the centre lines several times on Highway 17 within the Township of the North Shore. A short time later, police observed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 near Wagoosh Lake Road. A query found the driver to be suspended. The pick-up truck had plates that were not authorized for that vehicle. The driver failed the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and was taken to the Espanola OPP detachment where a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) conducted an evaluation and determined the driver to be impaired by drug. The passenger was arrested for giving a false name. Officers searched the vehicle and located a small amount of opioids in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Byron CORBIERE, age 30, from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC;

Possession of Schedule I Substance-Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Two Counts of Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA;

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA;

Drive Motor Vehicle, Fail to Display two Plates, contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the HTA; and with

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The passenger Shane WABANOSSE, age 34, from Sudbury, was charged with: Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC. Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on January 7, 2021.