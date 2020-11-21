Don’t Forget Giving Tuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday. The “Opening day of the giving season,” it’s a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for favourite causes. In the same way that retailers take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the giving community comes together for #GivingTuesday.

With #GivingTuesday just around the corner, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is participating by raising funds for our current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

Last year’s goal for #GivingTuesday was to raise $1,000. Thanks to your generosity, we raised over $4,400! This year’s goal will be to reach $5,000 of donations within the 24 hour period of December 1st, 2020.

Northern Lights Ford is generously matching donations up to $250 again this year and the Foundation encourages all donors and organizations to challenge others in our community to donate as well. After all, we all win when we support our local hospital.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date with our progress throughout the day, and to view the link to make a donation.

For information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.